Reminder - Energy Transfer (ET) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/7/25, Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 2/19/25. As a percentage of ET's recent stock price of $20.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of Energy Transfer LP to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when ET shares open for trading on 2/7/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ET's low point in its 52 week range is $13.79 per share, with $21.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.90.

In Wednesday trading, Energy Transfer LP shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

