Reminder - Enbridge (ENB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/20, Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.81, payable on 9/1/20. As a percentage of ENB's recent stock price of $33.89, this dividend works out to approximately 2.39%, so look for shares of Enbridge Inc to trade 2.39% lower — all else being equal — when ENB shares open for trading on 8/13/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.57 per share, with $43.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.89.

In Tuesday trading, Enbridge Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

