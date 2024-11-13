Reminder - Enbridge (ENB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/15/24, Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.915, payable on 12/1/24. As a percentage of ENB's recent stock price of $42.11, this dividend works out to approximately 2.17%, so look for shares of Enbridge Inc to trade 2.17% lower — all else being equal — when ENB shares open for trading on 11/15/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $32.76 per share, with $43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.15.

In Wednesday trading, Enbridge Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

