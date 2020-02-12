Reminder - Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/20, Enable Midstream Partners L.P. (Symbol: ENBL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3305, payable on 2/25/20. As a percentage of ENBL's recent stock price of $9.36, this dividend works out to approximately 3.53%, so look for shares of Enable Midstream Partners L.P. to trade 3.53% lower — all else being equal — when ENBL shares open for trading on 2/14/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENBL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 14.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENBL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.82 per share, with $16.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.37.

In Wednesday trading, Enable Midstream Partners L.P. shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

