Markets

Reminder: Emera's Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

July 29, 2026 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 7/31/26, Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3094, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of EMA.PRA's recent share price of $22.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of EMA.PRA to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when EMA.PRA shares open for trading on 7/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.43%.

As of last close, EMA.PRA was trading at a 8.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of Yes. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRA shares, versus EMA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3094 on Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock:

EMA.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are down about 0.6%.

Further EMA.PRA.CA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Selling Puts For Income-> Canada Stock Channel-> BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.