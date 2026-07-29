Reminder: Emera's Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 7/31/26, Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3094, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of EMA.PRA's recent share price of $22.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of EMA.PRA to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when EMA.PRA shares open for trading on 7/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.43%.

As of last close, EMA.PRA was trading at a 8.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of Yes. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRA shares, versus EMA:

Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3094 on Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock:

In Wednesday trading, Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are down about 0.6%.

Further EMA.PRA.CA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.