Reminder - EMCOR Group (EME) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/14/22, EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 4/29/22. As a percentage of EME's recent stock price of $115.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EME is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EME's low point in its 52 week range is $107.79 per share, with $135.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.23.

In Tuesday trading, EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.