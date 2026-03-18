Reminder: Ellington Financial's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/20/26, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 3/30/26. As a percentage of EFC.PRD's recent share price of $25.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of EFC.PRD to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when EFC.PRD shares open for trading on 3/20/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.00%, which compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC.PRD shares, versus EFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) makes up 3.89% of the Vaneck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding EFC).

In Wednesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are down about 0.5%.

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