Reminder: Ellington Financial's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) makes up 3.89% of the Vaneck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding EFC).
In Wednesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are down about 0.5%.
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