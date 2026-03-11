Reminder: Edison International's Preference Securities Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) makes up 7.72% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding EIX).
In Wednesday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are up about 0.6%.
