Reminder: Edison International's Preference Securities Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

March 11, 2026 — 02:09 pm EDT

On 3/13/26, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/15/26. As a percentage of SCE.PRL's recent share price of $18.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.68%, so look for shares of SCE.PRL to trade 1.68% lower — all else being equal — when SCE.PRL shares open for trading on 3/13/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.72%, which compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRL shares, versus EIX:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) makes up 7.72% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding EIX).

In Wednesday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are up about 0.6%.

