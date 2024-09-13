Reminder - Eagle Materials (EXP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/17/24, Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 10/17/24. As a percentage of EXP's recent stock price of $265.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EXP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXP's low point in its 52 week range is $145.03 per share, with $279.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $269.35.

In Friday trading, Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently up about 5.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.