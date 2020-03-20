Reminder - DXC Technology (DXC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/24/20, DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 4/14/20. As a percentage of DXC's recent stock price of $13.64, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of DXC Technology Co to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when DXC shares open for trading on 3/24/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DXC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.90 per share, with $67.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.02.

In Friday trading, DXC Technology Co shares are currently up about 9.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.