Reminder - DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KTF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KTF's low point in its 52 week range is $8.48 per share, with $9.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.12.
DWS Municipal Income Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, DWS Municipal Income Trust shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.
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Further KTF Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.