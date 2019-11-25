Reminder - DuPont (DD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, DuPont (Symbol: DD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 12/13/19. As a percentage of DD's recent stock price of $66.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DD's low point in its 52 week range is $62.87 per share, with $84.775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.36.

In Monday trading, DuPont shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

