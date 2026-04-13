Reminder - Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/14/26, Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (Symbol: LEO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.026, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of LEO's recent stock price of $6.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LEO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.67 per share, with $6.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.42.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.