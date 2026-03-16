Reminder - Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/17/26, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (Symbol: PLOW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.295, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of PLOW's recent stock price of $41.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when PLOW shares open for trading on 3/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PLOW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLOW's low point in its 52 week range is $21.30 per share, with $47.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.70.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PLOW makes up 3.85% of the Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SMLL) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding PLOW).

In Monday trading, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.