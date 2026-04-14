Reminder - Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fundhares (Symbol: DBL) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.11, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of DBL's recent stock price of $14.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fundhares to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when DBL shares open for trading on 4/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DBL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.075 per share, with $16.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.52.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fundhares is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fundhares shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.