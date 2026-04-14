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Reminder - Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

April 14, 2026 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/15/26, Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fundhares (Symbol: DBL) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.11, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of DBL's recent stock price of $14.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fundhares to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when DBL shares open for trading on 4/15/26.

DBL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DBL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fundhares 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DBL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.075 per share, with $16.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.52.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fundhares is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fundhares shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Dividend ETFs
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ASIA
 Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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