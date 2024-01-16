Reminder - Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/17/24, Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (Symbol: DSL) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.11, payable on 1/31/24. As a percentage of DSL's recent stock price of $12.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Doubleline Income Solutions Fund to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when DSL shares open for trading on 1/17/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DSL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSL's low point in its 52 week range is $10.22 per share, with $12.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.53.

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Doubleline Income Solutions Fund shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

