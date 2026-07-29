Reminder - Donegal Group (DGICA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, Donegal Group Inc. (Symbol: DGICA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1925, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of DGICA's recent stock price of $19.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Donegal Group Inc. to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when DGICA shares open for trading on 7/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DGICA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGICA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGICA's low point in its 52 week range is $16.11 per share, with $21.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.14.

In Wednesday trading, Donegal Group Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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Further DGICA Research:

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