Reminder - Donaldson (DCI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/21, Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 2/26/21. As a percentage of DCI's recent stock price of $61.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DCI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.08 per share, with $61.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.76.

In Monday trading, Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

