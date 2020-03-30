Reminder - Domtar (UFS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/20, Domtar Corp (Symbol: UFS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.455, payable on 4/15/20. As a percentage of UFS's recent stock price of $20.62, this dividend works out to approximately 2.21%, so look for shares of Domtar Corp to trade 2.21% lower — all else being equal — when UFS shares open for trading on 4/1/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UFS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFS's low point in its 52 week range is $18.40 per share, with $50.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.60.

In Monday trading, Domtar Corp shares are currently down about 4.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.