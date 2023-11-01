Reminder - Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/3/23, Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.045, payable on 11/13/23. As a percentage of DKL's recent stock price of $45.79, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when DKL shares open for trading on 11/3/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DKL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.50 per share, with $58.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.79.

In Wednesday trading, Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.