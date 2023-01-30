Reminder - Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/1/23, Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.02, payable on 2/9/23. As a percentage of DKL's recent stock price of $50.43, this dividend works out to approximately 2.02%, so look for shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP to trade 2.02% lower — all else being equal — when DKL shares open for trading on 2/1/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DKL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKL's low point in its 52 week range is $39 per share, with $64.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.43.

In Monday trading, Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

