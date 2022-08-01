Reminder - Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/3/22, Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.985, payable on 8/11/22. As a percentage of DKL's recent stock price of $55.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.79%, so look for shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP to trade 1.79% lower — all else being equal — when DKL shares open for trading on 8/3/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DKL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKL's low point in its 52 week range is $38.13 per share, with $58.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.14.

In Monday trading, Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are currently trading flat on the day.

