Reminder - DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/22, DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.39, payable on 2/14/22. As a percentage of DCP's recent stock price of $28.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of DCP Midstream LP to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when DCP shares open for trading on 2/3/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DCP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.565 per share, with $33.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.12.

In Tuesday trading, DCP Midstream LP shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

