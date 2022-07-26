Reminder - DCP Midstream Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/28/22, DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 8/12/22. As a percentage of DCP's recent stock price of $33.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of DCP Midstream LP to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when DCP shares open for trading on 7/28/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DCP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCP's low point in its 52 week range is $23.575 per share, with $39.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.43.

In Tuesday trading, DCP Midstream LP shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

