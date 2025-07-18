Reminder - CVS Health Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/22/25, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.665, payable on 8/1/25. As a percentage of CVS's recent stock price of $63.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of CVS Health Corporation to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when CVS shares open for trading on 7/22/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.56 per share, with $72.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.21.

In Friday trading, CVS Health Corporation shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

