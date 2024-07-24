Reminder - CSW Industrials (CSWI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/26/24, CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 8/9/24. As a percentage of CSWI's recent stock price of $298.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CSWI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSWI's low point in its 52 week range is $167.21 per share, with $301.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $299.78.

In Wednesday trading, CSW Industrials Inc shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

