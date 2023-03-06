Reminder - Crown Holdings (CCK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/23, Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 3/23/23. As a percentage of CCK's recent stock price of $88.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CCK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCK's low point in its 52 week range is $66 per share, with $130.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.09.

In Monday trading, Crown Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

