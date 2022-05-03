Reminder - Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/22, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.655, payable on 5/13/22. As a percentage of CEQP's recent stock price of $29.08, this dividend works out to approximately 2.25%, so look for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP to trade 2.25% lower — all else being equal — when CEQP shares open for trading on 5/5/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CEQP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEQP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEQP's low point in its 52 week range is $23.57 per share, with $33.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.26.

In Tuesday trading, Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

