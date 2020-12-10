Reminder - Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0025, payable on 1/4/21. As a percentage of CPG's recent stock price of $2.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CPG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPG's low point in its 52 week range is $0.5103 per share, with $4.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.35.

In Thursday trading, Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently up about 3.5% on the day.

