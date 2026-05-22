Reminder - CRA International (CRAI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/26/26, CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.57, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of CRAI's recent stock price of $147.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRAI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRAI's low point in its 52 week range is $132.17 per share, with $227.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.89.

In Friday trading, CRA International Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.