Reminder - Concho Resources (CXO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/6/20, Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 9/28/20. As a percentage of CXO's recent stock price of $50.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CXO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXO's low point in its 52 week range is $33.13 per share, with $93.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.63.

In Tuesday trading, Concho Resources Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

