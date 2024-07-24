Reminder - Concentrix (CNXC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/26/24, Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3025, payable on 8/6/24. As a percentage of CNXC's recent stock price of $65.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CNXC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNXC's low point in its 52 week range is $53.89 per share, with $106.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.82.

In Wednesday trading, Concentrix Corp shares are currently off about 2.4% on the day.

