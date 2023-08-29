Reminder - Comstock Resources (CRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 9/15/23. As a percentage of CRK's recent stock price of $11.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Comstock Resources Inc to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when CRK shares open for trading on 8/31/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.075 per share, with $21.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.55.

In Tuesday trading, Comstock Resources Inc shares are currently down about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.