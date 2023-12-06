Reminder - Compass Minerals International (CMP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/23, Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 12/20/23. As a percentage of CMP's recent stock price of $24.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Compass Minerals International Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when CMP shares open for trading on 12/8/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.80 per share, with $47.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.58.

In Wednesday trading, Compass Minerals International Inc shares are currently down about 3.2% on the day.

