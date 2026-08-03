Reminder - Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/5/26, Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Symbol: CBAN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 8/19/26. As a percentage of CBAN's recent stock price of $22.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when CBAN shares open for trading on 8/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CBAN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBAN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.80 per share, with $22.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.27.

In Monday trading, Colony Bankcorp, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

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Further CBAN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.