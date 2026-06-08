Reminder - CNO Financial Group Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/10/26, CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 6/24/26. As a percentage of CNO's recent stock price of $47.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CNO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNO's low point in its 52 week range is $35.24 per share, with $48.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.00.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CNO makes up 2.21% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding CNO).

In Monday trading, CNO Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further CNO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.