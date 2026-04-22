Reminder - ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund (EMO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/23/26, ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund (Symbol: EMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.36, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of EMO's recent stock price of $49.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when EMO shares open for trading on 4/23/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMO's low point in its 52 week range is $41.54 per share, with $54.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.40.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.