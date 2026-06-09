Reminder - Clear Secure (YOU) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/10/26, Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 6/24/26. As a percentage of YOU's recent stock price of $53.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from YOU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of YOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YOU's low point in its 52 week range is $24.06 per share, with $62.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.39.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, YOU makes up 5.87% of the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (Symbol: IHAK) which is trading lower by about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding YOU).

In Tuesday trading, Clear Secure Inc shares are currently off about 2.3% on the day.

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Further YOU Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.