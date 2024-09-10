Reminder - Civitas Resources (CIVI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/24, Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 9/26/24. As a percentage of CIVI's recent stock price of $53.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Civitas Resources Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when CIVI shares open for trading on 9/12/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CIVI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $53.15 per share, with $86.578 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.24.

In Tuesday trading, Civitas Resources Inc shares are currently off about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.