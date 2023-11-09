Reminder - Chord Energy (CHRD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/23, Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.25, payable on 11/28/23. As a percentage of CHRD's recent stock price of $161.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Chord Energy Corp to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when CHRD shares open for trading on 11/13/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHRD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CHRD's low point in its 52 week range is $117.05 per share, with $175.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.95.
In Thursday trading, Chord Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.
