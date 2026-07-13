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XRN.PRB

Reminder: Chiron Real Estate's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

July 13, 2026 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 7/15/26, Chiron Real Estate Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: XRN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of XRN.PRB's recent share price of $25.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of XRN.PRB to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when XRN.PRB shares open for trading on 7/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.68%, which compares to an average yield of 8.10% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRN.PRB shares, versus XRN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for XRN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chiron Real Estate Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

XRN.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Chiron Real Estate Inc (Symbol: XRN) makes up 2.48% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding XRN).

In Monday trading, Chiron Real Estate Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: XRN.PRB) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: XRN) are up about 1.9%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further XRN.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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