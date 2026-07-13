Reminder: Chiron Real Estate's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 7/15/26, Chiron Real Estate Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: XRN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of XRN.PRB's recent share price of $25.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of XRN.PRB to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when XRN.PRB shares open for trading on 7/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.68%, which compares to an average yield of 8.10% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of XRN.PRB shares, versus XRN:

Below is a dividend history chart for XRN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chiron Real Estate Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Chiron Real Estate Inc (Symbol: XRN) makes up 2.48% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding XRN).

In Monday trading, Chiron Real Estate Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: XRN.PRB) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: XRN) are up about 1.9%.

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Further XRN.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.