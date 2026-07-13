Reminder: Chiron Real Estate's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for XRN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chiron Real Estate Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Chiron Real Estate Inc (Symbol: XRN) makes up 2.48% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding XRN).
In Monday trading, Chiron Real Estate Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: XRN.PRB) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: XRN) are up about 1.9%.
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