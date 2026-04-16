Reminder - Chiron Real Estate (XRN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/20/26, Chiron Real Estate Inc (Symbol: XRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of XRN's recent stock price of $35.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Chiron Real Estate Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when XRN shares open for trading on 4/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from XRN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XRN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.05 per share, with $39.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.73.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, XRN makes up 3.93% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (Symbol: KBWY) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding XRN).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to XRN — find out what they are ».

Chiron Real Estate Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Chiron Real Estate Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.