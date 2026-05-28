Reminder: Chimera Investment's Series C Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5561 on Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) makes up 4.68% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CIM).
In Thursday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRC) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are down about 0.1%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further CIM.PRC Research:
- Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
- Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Selling
- MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
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