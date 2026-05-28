Reminder: Chimera Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 6/1/26, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6095, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of CIM.PRB's recent share price of $24.59, this dividend works out to approximately 2.48%, so look for shares of CIM.PRB to trade 2.48% lower — all else being equal — when CIM.PRB shares open for trading on 6/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.93%, which compares to an average yield of 8.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRB shares, versus CIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6095 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) makes up 4.68% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CIM).

In Thursday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are trading flat.

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Further CIM.PRB Research:

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