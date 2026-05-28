Markets
CIM.PRB

Reminder: Chimera Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

May 28, 2026 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/1/26, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6095, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of CIM.PRB's recent share price of $24.59, this dividend works out to approximately 2.48%, so look for shares of CIM.PRB to trade 2.48% lower — all else being equal — when CIM.PRB shares open for trading on 6/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.93%, which compares to an average yield of 8.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRB shares, versus CIM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6095 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

CIM.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) makes up 4.68% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CIM).

In Thursday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further CIM.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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CIM.PRB
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