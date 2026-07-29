Reminder - Chimera Investment (CIMO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CIMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CIMO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.65 per share, with $25.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.58.
In Wednesday trading, Chimera Investment Corporation 9.250% Senior Notes shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
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Further CIMO Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.