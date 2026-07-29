Reminder - Chimera Investment (CIMO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, Chimera Investment Corporation 9.250% Senior Notes (Symbol: CIMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5781, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of CIMO's recent stock price of $25.58, this dividend works out to approximately 2.26%, so look for shares of Chimera Investment Corporation 9.250% Senior Notes to trade 2.26% lower — all else being equal — when CIMO shares open for trading on 7/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CIMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIMO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.65 per share, with $25.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.58.

In Wednesday trading, Chimera Investment Corporation 9.250% Senior Notes shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further CIMO Research:

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