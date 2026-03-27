Reminder: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/31/26, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5125, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of CHMI.PRA's recent share price of $20.99, this dividend works out to approximately 2.44%, so look for shares of CHMI.PRA to trade 2.44% lower — all else being equal — when CHMI.PRA shares open for trading on 3/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.77%, which compares to an average yield of 8.28% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CHMI.PRA shares, versus CHMI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5125 on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are trading flat.

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