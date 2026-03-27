Reminder: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5125 on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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In Friday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are trading flat.
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