Reminder - Central Securities (CET) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/11/21, Central Securities Corporation (Symbol: CET) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.20, payable on 6/25/21. As a percentage of CET's recent stock price of $42.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CET's low point in its 52 week range is $26.9923 per share, with $42.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.19.

In Wednesday trading, Central Securities Corporation shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.