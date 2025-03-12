Reminder - Cenovus Energy (CVE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/14/25, Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 3/31/25. As a percentage of CVE's recent stock price of $13.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of Cenovus Energy Inc to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when CVE shares open for trading on 3/14/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.075 per share, with $21.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.15.

In Wednesday trading, Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

