Reminder - Cenovus Energy (CVE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.105, payable on 6/30/22. As a percentage of CVE's recent stock price of $23.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.20 per share, with $24.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.72.

In Friday trading, Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

