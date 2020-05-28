Reminder - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/20, Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.31, payable on 6/12/20. As a percentage of CATY's recent stock price of $28.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Cathay General Bancorp to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when CATY shares open for trading on 6/1/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CATY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CATY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CATY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.58 per share, with $38.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.34.

In Thursday trading, Cathay General Bancorp shares are currently trading flat on the day.

